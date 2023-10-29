New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Purchases Shares of 348,000 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Dada Nexus makes up approximately 3.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,899. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

