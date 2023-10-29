Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.77 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

