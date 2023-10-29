Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $112,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,713,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 380,574 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

