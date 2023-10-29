Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 609,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

In related news, Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 259,227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 174,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 706,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

