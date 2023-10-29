Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $29.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

