NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,602,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

