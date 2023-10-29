nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Holdings Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,598 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 2.66% of nLIGHT worth $18,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 998.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,283. The company has a market cap of $384.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.17. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.37 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

