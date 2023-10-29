NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 28%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 160,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 104,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the period.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

