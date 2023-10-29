Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

