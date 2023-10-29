Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $473.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.41.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

