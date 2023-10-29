Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,288 shares of company stock worth $5,630,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

