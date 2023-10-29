Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $30,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

