Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $34,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

