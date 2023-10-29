Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,020.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $43.74 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

