Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average is $238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.