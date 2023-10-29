Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $44.09 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

