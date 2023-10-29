NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $16.51 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.