Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.