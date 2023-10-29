NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as high as C$13.45. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 800,269 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.39.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.79.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.1514658 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.