NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Shares Down 6.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 9,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 57,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

NWTN Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NWTN by 151.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88,544 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NWTN by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,756 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

