Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Olin worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $2,621,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $17,546,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Olin by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 3,307,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,887. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

