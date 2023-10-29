Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $64.70.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.