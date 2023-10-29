Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.