Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $355.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $312.67 million during the quarter.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $287,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPY shares. TheStreet cut Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

