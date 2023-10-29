Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,517. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

