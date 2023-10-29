Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 27.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 514.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 197,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $265,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

