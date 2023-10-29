Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $1.81. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 290,553 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,796.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 318,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 216,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

