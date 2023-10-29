Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.