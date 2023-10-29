Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.62. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 372 shares.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

