Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 1,512,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.