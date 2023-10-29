Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.
OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Insider Transactions at Oscar Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 1,512,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of OSCR stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
