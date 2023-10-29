Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Shares Down 16.4%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Össur hf. Trading Down 16.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees.

