Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,162,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 1,784,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,138.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading hours on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.