Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of OXBDF stock remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OXBDF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Liberum Capital cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 495 ($6.06) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

