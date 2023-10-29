Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE OXM opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

