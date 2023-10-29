PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,887 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

