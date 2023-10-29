PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.32.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

