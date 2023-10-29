PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 102.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $347,790,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

