Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,391,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

