Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,428,900 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 19,660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
