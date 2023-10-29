Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,428,900 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 19,660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

