Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $27.57 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

