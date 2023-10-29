Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $27.57 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
