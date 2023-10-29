Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $158.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.83.

NYSE:PKG opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $117.95 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,483 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after buying an additional 61,273 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

