Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

