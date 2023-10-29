Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.16

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $28.28. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 4,896 shares traded.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

