Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.18.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

