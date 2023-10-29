Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,646 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

