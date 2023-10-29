Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.