Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

