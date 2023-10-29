Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

