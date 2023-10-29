Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $587,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.