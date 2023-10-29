Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,499 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

